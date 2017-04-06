NHP Identifies Driver Killed in Crash on I-580 Near Mt. Rose Exit

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver who died in a vehicle crash on I-580 south just north of the Mt. Rose exit in Reno, on Thursday morning.

NHP says a preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2007 International Truck that was towing the utility trailer was traveling southbound on I-580. At some point, the trailer became unhitched causing the trailer to move uncontrolled across several southbound travel lanes. The trailer started traveling northbound within the southbound lanes due to high wind gusts and downhill grade of the road.

A white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling southbound in the middle lane of I580 about a half mile back. The driver was unable to avoid the trailer causing the front of the Oldsmobile to strike the rear of the trailer.

NHP says 63-year-old Filipe Segura of Carson City died at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Karen Garretson of the Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hildebrand at (775)687-9600 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding NHP case #170400459.