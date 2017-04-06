Fritsch Elementary, Bethlehem Lutheran Schools in Carson City Closed For Students Thursday

Fritsch Elementary School and Bethlehem Lutheran Schools in Carson City are closed Thursday for students only due to a nearby water main break.

Carson City Public Works says the water main break occurred art 5:30 a.m. on Bath Street between Mountain and Division Streets. Public Work's crews have restored normal water system operation as of 8 a.m. Temporary street repairs to Bath Street are currently underway and are expected to be completed by end of business Thursday.

The schools remain open for staff.

A Carson City School District spokesman says the break did not occur on schools grounds, but it still affecting the actual property.

The spokesman says school is scheduled to resume for students on Friday.

For more school information, call the appropriate school. Fritsch Elementary School: (775) 283-1401; Bethlehem Lutheran School: (775) 882-5252.

Residents in the general area bounded by Ivy Street, Division Street, Long Street and Mountain Street may expect to experience discolored water through Thursday afternoon. It says the discoloration is caused by naturally occurring minerals which accumulate in the water system; it is not harmful. Residents should avoid washing light colored laundry if their water is discolored.

Residents may call Carson City Public Works at (775) 887-2355 for more information.

Meanwhile, the District also announced that it will not require students to make up days lost due to earlier weather or uncontrollable circumstances.