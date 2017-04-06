Fritsch Elementary, Bethlehem Lutheran Schools in Carson City Cl - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fritsch Elementary, Bethlehem Lutheran Schools in Carson City Closed For Students Thursday

Fritsch Elementary School and Bethlehem Lutheran Schools in Carson City are closed Thursday for students only due to a nearby water main break. 

Carson City Public Works says the water main break occurred art 5:30 a.m. on Bath Street between Mountain and Division Streets. Public Work's crews have restored normal water system operation as of 8 a.m. Temporary street repairs to Bath Street are currently underway and are expected to be completed by end of business Thursday.

The schools remain open for staff. 

A Carson City School District spokesman says the break did not occur on schools grounds, but it still affecting the actual property.

The spokesman says school is scheduled to resume for students on Friday. 

For  more  school  information,  call  the appropriate  school.  Fritsch  Elementary  School:  (775)  283-1401;  Bethlehem  Lutheran School:  (775) 882-5252. 

Residents  in  the  general  area  bounded  by  Ivy  Street,  Division  Street,  Long  Street  and  Mountain  Street  may  expect  to  experience  discolored water  through  Thursday afternoon.  It says the  discoloration  is  caused  by  naturally  occurring  minerals  which accumulate in the water system; it is not harmful.  Residents should  avoid washing light  colored laundry if their water is discolored.

Residents may call Carson City Public Works at (775) 887-2355 for more information.

Meanwhile, the District also announced that it will not require students to make up days lost due to earlier weather or uncontrollable circumstances. 

