No Make Up Days Required for Carson City Students

From Carson City School District:

With the end of the school year drawing near, The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced that it meets or exceeds the minimum number of minutes taught per day and in turn will not be required to make up student days lost due to weather or uncontrollable circumstances. The last day of school for Carson City students will remain Friday, June 2, 2017.

Carson High School graduation will also remain as scheduled Saturday, June 3, 2017, at 9 a.m. on the football field. Pioneer High School graduation will also remain as scheduled Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at the community center.



The Nevada Department of Education formally approved two missed days (Monday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10) and, based upon the annual instructional times, counted them as days in session for the calendar school year 2016-2017.



“This past winter was one for the record books,” said Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District. “We’ve done our best to maintain all state educational requirements while also following the expected protocol. Of course all of this is contingent upon having no additional lost school days.”



Even though students will not be required to make up the lost days of instruction, the teachers and staff will need to return to school June 5 & 6 and possibly June 7 for Seeliger Elementary staff to fulfill their contracts and for professional development.

