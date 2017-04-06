Authorities Report Major Injury Crash on Clear Acre Near Leonesi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Report Major Injury Crash on Clear Acre Near Leonesio in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say there is a major injury crash on Clear Acre Lane near Leonesio in Reno. 

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Nevada Highway Patrol tells us both southbound lanes are blocked, although traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder.  

We have a crew on scene and will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

