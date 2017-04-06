House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes Steps Aside

The scene has been cleared and traffic is no longer impacted. .More >>
The scene has been cleared and traffic is no longer impacted. .More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now at 98,960 acres at 83% containment. They estimate to have full containment on Sunday, July 9.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now at 98,960 acres at 83% containment. They estimate to have full containment on Sunday, July 9.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says the Limerick Fire burning near Lovelock is 14,656 acres large at 75% containment. Full containment is expected Saturday.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says the Limerick Fire burning near Lovelock is 14,598 acres large at 92% containment.More >>
Sparks Police officer shoots and kills a dog that attacked three people at an apartment complex.More >>
Sparks Police officer shoots and kills a dog that attacked three people at an apartment complex.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a dead body found at a car dealership Wednesday morning that has been determined to be a homicide.More >>
Sparks Police are investigating a dead body found at a car dealership Wednesday morning that has been determined to be a homicide.More >>
Reno police say three teenagers are behind bars after robbing a corner store then fighting with the store's clerk.More >>
Reno police say three teenagers are behind bars after robbing a corner store then fighting with the store's clerk.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Sparks Police have released new photos of the Nissan Altima in an AMBER Alert case. Police say they are following leads, but the young girl in the case, and suspect remain missing at this time.More >>
Sparks Police have released new photos of the Nissan Altima in an AMBER Alert case. Police say they are following leads, but the young girl in the case, and suspect remain missing at this time.More >>