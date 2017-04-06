Sparks Police Searching for Suspects from a Robbery and Grand Larceny of a Vehicle

The Sparks Police is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects from a robbery and grand larceny of a vehicle that happened on Wednesday.

Police say that on Wednesday, April 5 at approximately 11 pm, two male subjects approached the victim, who was getting out of his car in the 1800 Block of Sullivan Lane.

Officials say one of the suspects began hitting the victim, with the other suspect getting into the victim’s car. Authorities say the two suspects then fled the area in the victim’s car.

The two male suspects were described as unknown race, having a dark complexion, and standing over six feet tall, and one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie.

The victim’s vehicle is a silver 2001 Honda Civic LX with a temporary movement permit and a Batman sticker on the rear-view mirror.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for assistance from the community with locating the victim’s car and identifying the suspects from the robbery.

Anyone with information on the location of the car and/or the suspects' identity, is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department Dispatch at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.