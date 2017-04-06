NHP Identifies Driver Killed in Fatal Crash at Pyramid and McCarran in Sparks

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a driver killed in a late night crash earlier this month on Pyramid Highway near McCarran Blvd. in Sparks.

Trooper say a preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2006 Nissan Frontier was traveling wrong way on McCarran Blvd westbound in the eastbound lane approaching Pyramid Highway. A beige 2004 Mercury Sable was traveling east on McCarran in the left lane, approaching Pyramid Highway. A third vehicle, a red 1989 Ford Aerostar van, was also eastbound next to the beige Mercury Sable.

They say the front of the Nissan Frontier struck the front of the Mercury Sable head-on. After striking the Mercury Sable, the front of the black Nissan struck the left front of the Ford Aerostar van.

All three drivers, and one passenger in the Ford Aerostar, were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The driver of the Ford Aerostar, 67-year-old Linda Denise Hutchcroft of Reno died.

The driver of the black Nissan Frontier, 24-year-old Clinton Joel Godak of Payson, Arizona was released from the hospital and was then booked at the Washoe County Jail on several charges including Felony DUI causing death.

The driver of the Mercury Sable suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say this crash remains under investigation and some of the details may change pending further review.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Litchie is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Litchie (775) 687-9600 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us NHP case #170400443

Hutchcroft's family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. For details, click here to access the page.

(Nevada Highway Patrol contributed to this report.)