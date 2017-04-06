Nevada Baseball Falls to St. Mary's

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (8-22) baseball team dropped a 6-1 nonconference game to Saint Mary’s College (18-10) at Peccole Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolf Pack is now 8-22 on the season while the Gaels improved to 18-10 on the season.

The Wolf Pack returns to Mountain West play this weekend with a three-game series at San Diego State (21-9, 9-3 MW). The Aztecs won two of the three games played in Reno earlier this season.

The Pack got a double from first baseman Jordan Pearce in the bottom of the first inning and he scored on right fielder Mike Echavia’s ground out to score the first run of the game versus the Gaels. The lead did not last long as SMC scored single runs in the second and third inning to take a 2-1 lead that they never trailed.

A Nevada error in the top of the seventh led to a pair of unearned runs for the Gaels and they added two more in the ninth to make the final score 6-1.

Freshman Cole Henderson (0-3) lost for the third time allowing two runs on four hits in his five innings on the mound. Ty Madrigal (3-3) earned his third win retiring all nine batters he faced.

Chase Grant (2-for-4) led the Pack with two hits and Echavia drove in Nevada’s run. SMC designated hitter Kevin Milam (3-for-4,2R,RBI) topped the Gaels with three hits and scored twice. Milam also pitched a scoreless ninth inning.