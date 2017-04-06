Siena Hotel in Downtown Reno Converts into Marriott Renaissance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Siena Hotel in Downtown Reno Converts into Marriott Renaissance

By Elizabeth Olveda
Wednesday was an exciting day for downtown Reno, as the city welcomed its first branded, non-gaming hotel. It will replace the old Siena Hotel, which the new manager tells us was such a popular spot, his team was approached by every major hotel brand. 

The full-service hotel has replaced what used to be the casino area with a family friendly entertainment venue, which features bocce ball, shuffleboard and skee ball. 

The President of EDAWN, Mike Kazmierski, says a non-gaming, branded hotel coming to downtown Reno is proof of the growing community. He says this will allow Reno to attract tourists from an untapped niche, "In the past, they've come here to game, now they're here to experience the entire region."

It will also help with job creation, as Managing Partner Fernando Leal explains, "The number of people that we're going to be employing here is going to be higher than when it was a casino."

The Marriott Renaissance will host its grand opening on May 17th. In the meantime, the hotel is already fully functioning and open for business.

