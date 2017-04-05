Lawmakers Advance Bills to Revive Nevada Solar Industry

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are pressing forward with a package of bills they say will make homemade solar energy an affordable option once again for state residents.

The standout proposal would increase the amount of money residential solar users can get back on the energy their rooftop panels produce.

Nevada utility regulators decided in late 2015 to lower the amount residents are credited. They later restored a favorable rate in northern Nevada.

Those decisions effectively drove up the cost for residents to generate solar power, halting the state's previously booming home-solar industry and prompting hundreds of layoffs.

That and other bills advanced to a full committee for consideration Wednesday.

Other measures would require solar companies to make contracts clearer, allow multiple homes to share solar energy and speed up the state's move to renewables.