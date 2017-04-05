Lawmakers Advance Bills to Revive Nevada Solar Industry - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lawmakers Advance Bills to Revive Nevada Solar Industry

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are pressing forward with a package of bills they say will make homemade solar energy an affordable option once again for state residents.

The standout proposal would increase the amount of money residential solar users can get back on the energy their rooftop panels produce.

Nevada utility regulators decided in late 2015 to lower the amount residents are credited. They later restored a favorable rate in northern Nevada.

Those decisions effectively drove up the cost for residents to generate solar power, halting the state's previously booming home-solar industry and prompting hundreds of layoffs.

That and other bills advanced to a full committee for consideration Wednesday.

Other measures would require solar companies to make contracts clearer, allow multiple homes to share solar energy and speed up the state's move to renewables.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.