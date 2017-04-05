GROOVE Reno-Tahoe

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Obama's health care law.More >>
The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.More >>
You can help save a life by giving blood at our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
Some women stay in abusive relationships because they are fearful of leaving a pet behind. Soon, however, those four-legged family members will also be able to escape the violence - with transitional housing in Reno - built just for them. What Noah’s Animal House is all about in Health Watch.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says a mosquito sample from the South Meadows area has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive test in Washoe County in 2017.More >>
Washoe County Regional Animal Services want to remind you to keep your pet safe and calm during this holiday weekend.More >>
There will be four insurance companies offering insurance plans on the Exchange with a total of 24 individual health plans to choose from between Clark, Washoe and Nye counties in 2018.More >>
Twelve Republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.More >>
Senate Republicans are considering keeping a big tax increase President Obama enacted in their health care bill.More >>
