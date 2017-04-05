GROOVE Reno-Tahoe

"Are you excited? Do you like to dance?” asks a very fit and charismatic dancer as she gets ready to kick off class. The space where Sabrina Hallgren teaches is unlike most dance studios. You will not find mirrors, leotards and not even a front to the classroom – but for a good reason. By not focusing on how you look, dancers can feel more comfortable in their own skin and more confident on the dance floor. That is the ultimate goal that fuels the GROOVE DANCEfloor Experience.

Sabrina is a GROOVE DANCEfloor Facilitator. "It's like a big dance party and the facilitators dance with everybody." As she demonstrates during the 45-minute class, GROOVE DANCEfloor touches on all styles of dance, but you are the choreographer! There are no fancy steps to memorize; it is just your interpretation of the music. It is meant to encourage creative freedom – without judgment. Sabrina danced with the founder of the GROOVE movement in Los Angeles, Misty Tripoli, and when she moved back to Reno, she decided to bring this concept home with her.

"It's everything I've been wanting and craving which is to move my body my way,” adds co-facilitator, Isabel Fagoaga. Plus, it is a good way to raise your heart rate - for any type of body. "I was a very differently shaped girl in ballet class and I was just like, 'You don't fit in here. You're not tall enough, thin enough, you're not this, you're not that.'"

Every body is perfect here and that is the kind of confidence Connie Wray hopes her seven-year-old daughter, Story, takes away from their weekly session. Plus, Connie loves that they can GROOVE together. "It's a great opportunity for me to do something with Story. To be active and to show her I'm not just talking about being fit - let's do it together."

Story looks forward to it, too. "I like to dance a lot and I like to do it with my mom."

As Sabrina says, having a good time is truly what GROOVE is all about. "The important thing is that you are moving your body and that you're having fun!”

Family GROOVE classes are Mondays at 5:15 p.m. at Gerber Medical Clinic at 1225 Westfield Ave #2 in Reno. There is a $10 drop-in fee. There is also a Wednesday night class at 8:30 for dancers 18 and older at The Studio Reno Tea Lounge. Plus, there is a Saturday morning class you can check out once a month. Dates vary, so you can keep track of the classes on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GROOVERenoTahoe/ or visit http://theworldgroovemovement.com/.