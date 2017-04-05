Local Program Promoting Science and Business Is Looking to Expand

The BEL program is a subset of the University's Nevada Center for Applied Research and promotes both biosciences and industry. After being opened to industry for only 10 months they are already looking to expand.

"We've actually seen more success here than we anticipated," said Research Communications Director, Jane Tors.

They recently reached capacity, but that may change as businesses come and go. The program is designed for science companies to start their business and use their equipment, until they grow big enough to get their own lab. Some businesses use their facility for a couple months, others long term. The program has both local and nationally based companies working with them.

"A company called Phigenics had signed a contract with the university and they are using their research in the lab," said Tors.

While the University does not make a profit out the program, interested companies do have to pay for rent. Which is still a good deal. Rent pays for equipment and training costs. For a start up business purchasing equipment they need to do their research, it can be rather expensive. Like freezers, incubators, and ventilation systems, many of the pieces of equipment can cost thousands of dollars each. The lab is also being used by employees of the university too.

"And then we've got another company in here called EscaZyme that's a faculty start up start up based on discovery of faculty members," added Tors.

EscaZyme is a group studying an enzyme to control bark beetles. Phigenics is a national company that deals with water management. All research that is made easier through the BEL lab. Bringing both science and industry to the area.

