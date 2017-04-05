Gardnerville Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

The Department of Justice says a Gardnerville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

26-year-old Stephan L. DeGraffenreid faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison for each charge when he's scheduled to be sentenced on November 29th.

According to the criminal complaint and plea agreement, law enforcement say they discovered child pornography on an Apple iPod Touch that was found at the Children’s Ski School at Heavenly Ski Resort. During the investigation, it was discovered the iPod belonged to DeGraffenreid who was formerly an employee at the ski school.

Officials say that during a search warrant at his residence, officers located a thumb drive containing explicit images of children in a Gardnerville day care facility restroom and DeGraffenreid admitted to downloading and possessing the child pornography.

On Jan. 26, 2017, during the execution of a search warrant at DeGraffenreid’s residence, officers with the Northern Nevada Online Child Exploitation Task Force say they located a thumb drive that contained explicit images of children in a childcare facility restroom in Gardnerville.

They say DeGraffenreid admitted to taking the sexually explicit photos of the children found on the thumb drive.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that investigators have identified every victim involved and the families have been contacted. They add that the alleged crime/s were never committed at the ski resort.

Heavenly Mountain Resort previously released the following statement:

"We terminated Mr. DeGraffenreid from the Heavenly Ski Resort immediately upon learning of the investigation by the authorities. We have no reason to believe that the alleged activity has any connection to Heavenly Ski Resort or its guests. The alleged activity is abhorrent to everything that our resort stands for and we remain available to cooperate with the authorities in their investigation, if requested."