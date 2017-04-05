Employee at Children's Ski School in South Lake Tahoe Charged with Child Exploitation, Pornography

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada announced that an employee at a children’s ski school at a ski resort in South Lake Tahoe, CA, was charged Wednesday with child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say 26-year-old Stephan L. DeGraffenreid of Gardnerville was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography. If DeGraffenreid is convicted, the mandatory statutory minimum penalty is 15 years in prison for each of the sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation charges.

Law enforcement says child pornography was found on an Apple iPod Touch at the Children’s Ski School at Heavenly Ski Resort. Investigators say that it was learned that the iPod belonged to DeGraffenreid who was an employee at the Children’s Ski School.

Officials say that during a search warrant at his residence, officers located a thumb drive containing explicit images of children in a Gardnerville day care facility restroom and DeGraffenreid admitted to downloading and possessing the child pornography.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon M. Bryant.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that investigators have identified every victim involved and the families have been contacted. They add that the alleged crime/s were never committed at the ski resort.

Heavenly Mountain Resort has released the following statement:

"We terminated Mr. DeGraffenreid from the Heavenly Ski Resort immediately upon learning of the investigation by the authorities. We have no reason to believe that the alleged activity has any connection to Heavenly Ski Resort or its guests. The alleged activity is abhorrent to everything that our resort stands for and we remain available to cooperate with the authorities in their investigation, if requested."