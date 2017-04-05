Washoe County Urges Residents to Prepare for Possible Wet Weather This Weekend

Washoe County is urging residents to prepare for wet weather this weekend with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected.

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. April 5, 2017. The Reno National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river landfall with an unusual late season heavy precipitation storm Friday into early Saturday.

According to Chris Smallcomb, warning coordination meteorologist, Reno National Weather Service, the concern is that residents assume we are past this type of weather, “the public thinks it’s spring now and may not be as prepared,” says Smallcomb.

Area ditches, streams and drainage ways could experience localized flooding due to current conditions. Residents living near these areas should see a list of sandbag locations listed below. Residents with questions or concerns should call 3-1-1 or 775-328-2003. Washoe County crews will be dispatched throughout the storm period and will focus on keeping roadways safe.

"If your area saw flooding with the January or February storms from creeks, streams, or poor drainage, it is likely that you will experience some level of renewed flooding with Friday's storm”, says Smallcomb. “While it is too soon to know the potential severity of flooding, use what occurred over the winter as a guide for preparedness. As of now we do not expect flooding from the main Truckee River although flows will be elevated and water running fast."

The following is a list of sandbag locations:

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley

Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd., in Washoe Valley

Paddlewheel and Andrew Lane in Pleasant Valley

Toll Road and Geiger Grade

Hidden Valley Fire Station, 3255 W Hidden Valley Dr., Reno, NV 89502

Pompe Way and Lemmon Dr. in Lemmon Valley

Lemmon Valley Park 325 W. Patrician in Lemmon Valley

Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch Area

In addition to sandbags, residents also should be prepared for strong winds and are urged to:

Be especially mindful of loose outdoor objects

Secure temporary/construction structures, canopies and weakened trees

?For video instructions on how to sandbag your property go here: http://bit.ly/2oE8UYe

For updates on the coming rain event, please stay tuned through the Reno National Weather Service. If flooding issues arise, updates will be provided on the Washoe County Twitter page.