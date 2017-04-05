NDOT to Host Public Information Meeting on Kietzke Lane Improvements

A major Reno road is getting an update and officials are giving the public a closer look at the ideas.

The meeting is to discuss improvements to Kietzke lane including adding more sidewalk and other safety improvements.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, April 5 to gather community feedback on safety improvements planned for Kietzke Lane between Mill Street and Galletti Way.

NDOT and traffic safety partners developed a Safety Management Plan to outline safety and mobility improvements on the entire length of Kietzke Lane. Proposed improvements are tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018 between Mill Street and Galletti Way. Designated bike lanes will be installed in both directions of Kietzke Lane. Existing sidewalks will be upgraded and new sidewalks installed where sidewalks do not currently exist. Other safety and accessibility improvements will also be made, including a pedestrian-activated flashing beacon at Prosperity Street and Kietzke Lane, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to stop traffic before crossing the street. The safety improvements are planned to be constructed next spring between Mill Street and Galletti Way as the first phase of Kietzke Lane safety enhancements.

NDOT also plans to install improved pedestrian crossing signage, lighting and median islands on Kietzke Lane at Apple, Taylor and Roberts streets as part of continuing efforts to enhance pedestrian safety.

The public information meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wooster High School cafeteria located at 1331 Plumb Lane in Reno, with an informational presentation held at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting at any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the project and provide comments.

Comments can also be made by e-mail at lcampbell@dot.nv.gov or by mail to Lori Campbell, NDOT safety engineering, at 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.