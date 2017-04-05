NDOT to Reopen U.S. 50 East of Fallon by Thursday Morning

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

U.S. 50 east of Fallon will reopen by 5 am Thursday, April 6 as the Nevada Department of Transportation completes a project to install additional drainage culverts to help protect against flood damage during monumental local flood mitigation efforts.

Over the past week, NDOT and contractor Granite Construction installed sixty concrete boxes creating a large drainage culvert underneath U.S. 50 east of Fallon to enhance the flow of floodwaters under the highway. As construction completes overnight, road closures in place on U.S. 50 between Wildes Road and Macari Lane for the past week will be removed, and U.S. 50 reopened to traffic by 5 am Thursday.

To help prevent potential flooding in the City of Fallon following historically heavy winter precipitation, the Truckee Carson Irrigation District, in coordination with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Churchill County and the City of Fallon, is releasing water out of Lahontan Reservoir to natural land basins south of Fallon. Grimes Slough and the Lower Diagonal Drain are being improved to enhance flow of the excess floodwaters to the Stillwater Marsh area, and the new culverts will help the channeled floodwaters more efficiently travel underneath U.S. 50.

Last month, NDOT similarly installed additional drainage culverts underneath U.S. 95 south of Fallon to help channel floodwaters underneath the highway. The improvements will also help reinforce the highways against potential flooding in future years. NDOT will also closely monitor specific state roads and bridges in the area for any potential impacts of heavier water flows.

From the Nevada Department of Transportation