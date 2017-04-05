Seven Nevada Football Games Selected for National TV Broadcasts

From the University of Nevada:

In his first year as head coach, Jay Norvell and the Nevada football team has had seven of its games selected for a national television broadcast so far in the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, the Mountain West Conference announced its national TV package with league partners ESPN and CBS Sports. The 44-game announcement included seven Wolf Pack games, including six MW games.

Nevada will likely have at least nine of its 12 games on national TV as non-conference road games against Northwestern and Washington State are controlled by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, respectively.

With Wednesday’s announcement, Nevada saw one of its games, an October conference game against Air Force, moved from Saturday to a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 20. That game will be broadcast on CBS Sports, one of three games on the network this year for the Pack. Nevada’s games against Hawai`i (Oct. 7) and San Diego State (Nov. 18) will also be on CBS Sports and both will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Nevada will play on one of the networks within ESPN family no fewer than four times this season: Sept. 9 against Toledo, Oct. 14 against Colorado State, Nov. 4 against Boise State and Nov. 11 against San Jose State. Those games will generally have kickoff times determined 12 days before the game.

This is the first television schedule announcement by the MW for the 2017 season. Additional broadcasts by ROOT Sports and the Mountain West Network on Campus Insiders will be announced in the coming weeks.

2017 Nevada Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV

Sept. 2 at Northwestern TBA TBA

Sept. 9 vs. Toledo TBA ESPN Networks

Sept. 16 vs. Idaho State TBA TBA

Sept. 23 at Washington State TBA TBA

Sept. 30 at Fresno State* TBA TBA

Oct. 7 vs. Hawai`i* 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports

Oct. 14 at Colorado State* TBA ESPN Networks

Oct. 20 vs. Air Force* 6:30 p.m. CBS Sports

Nov. 4 at Boise State* TBA ESPN Networks

Nov. 11 vs. San Jose State* TBA ESPN Networks

Nov. 18 at San Diego State* 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports

Nov. 25 vs. UNLV* TBA TBA

