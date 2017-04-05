Wild Island Family Adventure Park in Sparks Expanding

The owners of Wild Island Family Adventure Park say they are expanding both the Coconut Bowl and Wild Island Water Park in Sparks.

Owners say construction is scheduled to start this May on a 50,000-square foot expansion of Coconut Bowl. It will include six additional bowling lanes, private party rooms, an outdoor patio and seating area and a two-story laser tag arena. A black light go-kart course will also be built indoors and will feature battery powered go-karts. The current kids track will be moved indoors as well for year-round use. The redemption and video arcade will be expanded with brand new games and technology. Construction is expected to be completed next summer and Coconut Bowl will remain open during construction.

“The expansion is something we’ve talked about for some time,” said Craig Buster, Coconut Bowl general manager. “We’re doing some things that are totally unique and we hope our guests will be as excited as we are.”

Meanwhile, construction recently began on a new water slide at Wild Island Water Park. The slide has been named ”G-Force.”

Also for this summer, Calypso Café will be upgraded, redesigned and renamed the “Island Bistro,” offering new foods like paninis and specialty fries.

The water park is scheduled to open May 19, weather permitting.