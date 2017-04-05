Wild Island Family Adventure Park in Sparks Expanding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wild Island Family Adventure Park in Sparks Expanding

Posted: Updated:

The owners of Wild Island Family Adventure Park say they are expanding both the Coconut Bowl and Wild Island Water Park in Sparks.

Owners say construction is scheduled to start this May on a 50,000-square foot expansion of Coconut Bowl. It will include six additional bowling lanes, private party rooms, an outdoor patio and seating area and a two-story laser tag arena. A black light go-kart course will also be built indoors and will feature battery powered go-karts. The current kids track will be moved indoors as well for year-round use. The redemption and video arcade will be expanded with brand new games and technology. Construction is expected to be completed next summer and Coconut Bowl will remain open during construction. 

“The expansion is something we’ve talked about for some time,” said Craig Buster, Coconut Bowl general manager. “We’re doing some things that are totally unique and we hope our guests will be as excited as we are.”

Meanwhile, construction recently began on a new water slide at Wild Island Water Park. The slide has been named  ”G-Force.” 

Also for this summer, Calypso Café will be upgraded, redesigned and renamed the “Island Bistro,” offering new foods like paninis and specialty fries. 

The water park is scheduled to open May 19, weather permitting.   

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.