CHP Deactivates AMBER Alert for Four-Month-Old Girl; Father Stil - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP Deactivates AMBER Alert for Four-Month-Old Girl; Father Still Missing

Posted: Updated:

California Highway Patrol says a four-month-old girl abducted Tuesday has been found safe in Livermore, but that her father remains at large. CHP had issued an AMBER Alert for the duo in four Northern California counties. The alert has since been deactivated.

CHP says the girl's father, Michael Wallin is described as white, 6’2” tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors t-shirt and unknown other clothing. Wallin has full body tattoos including on the top of his hands. 

Authorities say he abducted Madilyn Wallin after an argument with the girl's mother Tuesday night at a hotel in Santa Clara County. 

CHP says he was driving a blue 2007 Nissan Altima four-door with paper plates. The vehicle has both front and back end recent collision. 

If you see him, call 911.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.