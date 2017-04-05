CHP Deactivates AMBER Alert for Four-Month-Old Girl; Father Still Missing

California Highway Patrol says a four-month-old girl abducted Tuesday has been found safe in Livermore, but that her father remains at large. CHP had issued an AMBER Alert for the duo in four Northern California counties. The alert has since been deactivated.

CHP says the girl's father, Michael Wallin is described as white, 6’2” tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors t-shirt and unknown other clothing. Wallin has full body tattoos including on the top of his hands.

Authorities say he abducted Madilyn Wallin after an argument with the girl's mother Tuesday night at a hotel in Santa Clara County.

CHP says he was driving a blue 2007 Nissan Altima four-door with paper plates. The vehicle has both front and back end recent collision.

If you see him, call 911.