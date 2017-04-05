Record Number of Pack Players Honored Into Hampshire Society

From the University of Nevada:

The Nevada football team has a program-record three honorees into the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Society, as announced by the NFF today.



Outgoing seniors Alex Bertrando, Jeremy Macauley and Brent Zuzo were all selected for the prestigious award. While this is the fourth straight season that Nevada has had an honoree, it is the first time in school history it has had more than one in the same year. Candidates for the Hampshire Honor Society must achieve a 3.2 cumulative grade point average while also starting or significantly contributing on the playing field.



Bertrando was a team captain in 2016 and led the team in tackles with 106. He also recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and forced another. He carries at 3.2 grade-point average as a criminal justice major with a business administration minor.



Macauley was an anchor on the offensive line, and helped pave the way for one of the top running backs on the West Coast last year in James Butler. A multi-year starter, Macauley graduated in December with a double major in management and marketing and carried a 3.34 GPA.



Zuzo was the Wolf Pack’s kicker for the past four seasons and finished his career ranking in the top five all-time in kick scoring, field goals and PATs. He carries a 3.27 GPA in business.



This is the fourth straight season that Nevada has seen the honoring of Hampshire Honor Society members. Jordan Dobrich was selected in 2016, Nigel Haikins in 2015 and Joel Bitonio in 2014.



The Hampshire Society:

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF's current National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of The Hampshire Companies and NFF Chairman Emeritus, provided the endowment to launch the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in 2007. Celebrating its 11th year in 2017, the initiative has previously honored 6,634 student-athletes since its inception.

From the University of Nevada