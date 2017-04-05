Trump Removes Chief Strategist Steve Bannon From National Security Council

The Nevada Department of Transportation to make improvements to sidewalks on North Virginia Street near the Bonanza Casino starting Monday, July 10.More >>
Sparks Police have released new photos of the Nissan Altima in an AMBER Alert case. Police say they are following leads, but the young girl in the case, and suspect remain missing at this time.More >>
The 45,000 acre Dry Gulch Fire southeast of Jackpot is now 10% contained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's no surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin is assuring President Donald Trump that Moscow didn't meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.More >>
Artown is in full swing with hundreds of events all over the Truckee Meadows, but there are lots of other 'Things 2 Do!' as well!More >>
Reno police say three teenagers are behind bars after robbing a corner store then fighting with the store's clerk.More >>
Sparks Police have released new photos of the Nissan Altima in an AMBER Alert case. Police say they are following leads, but the young girl in the case, and suspect remain missing at this time.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies two people who died in a crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 16-year-old boy abducted in Los Angeles by a 31-year-old woman they say is armed and dangerous.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating an overnight fatal crash on US95 north of Winnemucca.More >>
