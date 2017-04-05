Reno Police Invite You to "Cup with a Cop" - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Invite You to "Cup with a Cop"

The Reno Police Department is hosting "Cup with a Cop" at Coffeebar Monday to discuss Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and available services with the community.

Members of the Reno Police Department, Washoe County District Attorney's Office, Washoe County Social Services, Crisis Call Center and other community service organizations will sit with the community over a free cup of coffee.

The event is happening from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 10 at Coffeebar on 682 Mt. Rose Street in Reno. 

Cup with a Cop is intended to inform the public of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and services that are currently available. The Reno Police Department will also discuss opportunities for those interested in becoming Police Officer Recruits. 

"This is one of many community engagement events that the Reno Police Department plans to have in the near future to continue to build a positive relationship within the community as well as showing our support for local businesses." - Reno Police Department

