Air Force: Pilot Safe After F-16 Crashes in Maryland - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Air Force: Pilot Safe After F-16 Crashes in Maryland

Posted: Updated:

The Air Force says a pilot is safe after an F-16 crashed in Maryland.
    
The Air Force said Wednesday that the pilot was on a training mission in an F-16 from the Joint Base Andrews-based 113th Wing. Officials say the pilot ejected and is safe. The plane went down a few miles from Joint Base Andrews.
    
Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tells WRC-TV that one pilot parachuted out of the aircraft and was picked up by a military helicopter. He says the pilot was found in the same general area as the plane.
    
Brady says homes in the area are being evacuated. He says there are no other reports of injuries. He didn't know whether anything on the ground was hit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.