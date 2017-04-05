Pedestrian Safety Workshop at Reno City Hall Wednesday

The 45,000 acre Dry Gulch Fire southeast of Jackpot is now 10% contained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now 83,400 acres at 35% containment. They estimate to have full containment on Sunday, July 9.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 3,500 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
Sparks Police is seeking information on a man suspected of a carjacking on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Reno police say three teenagers are behind bars after robbing a corner store then fighting with the store's clerk.More >>
Sparks Police is seeking information on a man suspected of a carjacking on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies two people who died in a crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 16-year-old boy abducted in Los Angeles by a 31-year-old woman they say is armed and dangerous.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
