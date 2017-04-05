Pedestrian Safety Workshop at Reno City Hall Wednesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pedestrian Safety Workshop at Reno City Hall Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

The City of Reno will hold a pedestrian safety meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. 

The meeting will focus on the safety programs in the region and what actions officials are taking to address the recent increase in pedestrian fatalities. 

There also will be an opportunity for public comment so that the community can voice any concerns or questions for City Council. 

The Reno City Hall parking garage is currently closed to the public due to repairs. City Hall visitors are asked to park at the Cal-Neva parking garage on floors 7, 8, and 9 in the interim. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.