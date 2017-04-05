Pedestrian Safety Workshop at Reno City Hall Wednesday

The City of Reno will hold a pedestrian safety meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

The meeting will focus on the safety programs in the region and what actions officials are taking to address the recent increase in pedestrian fatalities.

There also will be an opportunity for public comment so that the community can voice any concerns or questions for City Council.

The Reno City Hall parking garage is currently closed to the public due to repairs. City Hall visitors are asked to park at the Cal-Neva parking garage on floors 7, 8, and 9 in the interim.