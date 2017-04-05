Lawmakers Set Sights on Child Care Aid of $5,000 Per Parent - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lawmakers Set Sights on Child Care Aid of $5,000 Per Parent

Posted: Updated:

Legislators are fine-tuning a proposal to help Nevada parents pay for child care, though they say the complex policy is still in flux.

At the heart of Senate Bill 455 are payroll tax breaks for businesses that help employees pay for child care.

The measure would build on an existing state program that Sen. Patricia Farley says is consistently underfunded by about $25 million a year.

She said at a Tuesday hearing that that demonstrates a massive, unmet need to help parents pay for daycare.

The measure would not limit how much money a company could contribute to employees' child care costs. But it would cap the tax credits they could receive for doing so at $5,000 per low-to-moderate-income employee.

Farley is combining efforts with Sen. Pat Spearman, who had proposed crediting businesses $2,500 per employee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.