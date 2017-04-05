Aces Top Nevada in Exhibition Play

Aces Release

The Reno Aces opened the 2017 season with a 7-3 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack in an annual exhibition game Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. First baseman Christian Walker belted Reno’s first home run of the 2017 campaign.

The Aces, who were the designated visiting squad, got things started and went up 2-0 in the second inning when infielder Ildemaro Vargas (3-for-5, 2 RBI) knocked a two-out line-drive double to center field off of Nevada starter Ryan Anderson (2.1IP, 5H, 5R, 2BB, 0K), scoring Jack Reinheimer and Kristopher Negron on the play.

The Wolf Pack answered back quickly in the bottom of the second when first baseman Jordan Pearce (2-for-2, 2 RBI) drove a two-out line-drive triple to right field off of left-hander T.J. McFarland to score Otis Statum, Jr. and Kaleb Foster, tying the game at 2-2.

The tie was broken in the top half of third inning, initiated by a Reymond Fuentes’ hit-by-pitch which led to Reno’s first home run of 2017, courtesy of Walker (1-for-4, 2 RBI), and a Negron sacrifice fly later in the inning to score Zach Borenstein, putting Reno up 5-2.

Nevada added their third and final run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Jaylon McLaughlin that brought in Pearce, who led off the inning with a single to left field.

Reno tacked on two runs in the sixth and seventh innings, bringing the final score to 7-3 in favor of the Aces.

Six Reno pitchers (Brian Matusz, T.J. McFarland, Silvino Bracho, Erik Davis, Kaleb Fleck, Jimmie Sherfy) combined to give up only five Wolf Pack hits and collected eight strikeouts.

The Aces open their 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park.