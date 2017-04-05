Three Extra Days to File Taxes This Year

Good news for those of you who may put off filing taxes until the last minute! Tax deadline day is usually April 15th, but, this year, you have until April 18th, thanks to the national holiday, Emancipation Day.

With the stress and uncertainty that sometimes comes with this season, tax-payers sometimes question what documents they need to keep and which ones they can toss. Dena Wiberg, a tax professional at H&R Block, says its smart to keep most tax-related documents for at least three years.

This includes information like bank statements, proof of charitable contributions, medical receipts and brokerage statements, among others. Some documents should be kept indefinitely, though. This means information like business income and expense records as well as any home improvement records.

It should be noted that, sometimes, its not the taxpayers fault for filing late--as there are sometimes delays with document distribution. However, Wiberg advises that no matter what the reason--always file something. You can always amend your taxes later.

Also, beware of scammers who like to strike during tax season. They often pose as the IRS, demanding money through a phone call or email. Wiberg says its important to note that the IRS will never call you directly or email you. The IRS will only notify taxpayers of any discrepancies through a mailed letter notice.

Note that if you ask for a tax extension, you have until October 16th to file.