FDA Alerts Consumers of Voluntary Recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a Meridian Medical Technologies’ voluntary recall of 13 lots of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector products used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions.

The recall is due to the potential that these devices may contain a defective part that may result in the devices’ failure to activate.

The product was manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies and distributed by Mylan Specialty.

While the number of reported failures is small, EpiPen products that potentially contain a defective part are being recalled because of the potential for life-threatening risk if a severe allergic reaction goes untreated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumers should keep and use their current EpiPens if needed until they get a replacement.

Consumers should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com with any questions.

If you would like to read the full report from the The U.S. Food and Drug Administration click here.