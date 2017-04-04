Experts: Gender Pay Gap an Issue in Nevada

The night after taking down the Rainiers 6-3, the Reno Aces offense powered past Tacoma for the second night in a row capping off the series with a 9-7 victory.More >>
The night after taking down the Rainiers 6-3, the Reno Aces offense powered past Tacoma for the second night in a row capping off the series with a 9-7 victory.More >>
About 90 soldiers with the 485th Military Police Company are home with family on Thursday.More >>
The Central Nevada Interagency Dispatch Center says the Limerick Fire burning near Lovelock has grown to 14,656 acres large. It remains 30% contained.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now 70,546 acres at 35% containment. They estimate to have full containment on Sunday, July 9.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 3,000 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies two people who died in a crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>