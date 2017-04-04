South Lake Tahoe Police Says Woman's Death Ruled Accidental Drow - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Says Woman's Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says a Sacramento woman accidentally drowned last year after she was found in the Upper Truckee River in El Dorado County.

Police responded to the Motel 6 on Lake Tahoe Boulevard around 10 p.m. back on April 3, 2017 after it had been reported that 62-year-old Pamela Suwinsky had gone missing.

Suwinsky's long time friend and ex-husband told police she left the Motel between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. on foot. She did take her ID and credit cards but left behind her dog, purse, cell phone, and car. 

Six days later the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dive team found a body in the Truckee River north of Motel 6.

Police say during the past year, several search warrants were executed in different jurisdictions including Sacramento and San Jose. Additionally, they say numerous interviews were completed and cell phone tower information collected and evidence processed.

Ultimately, the El Dorado County Coroner made the determination that she accidentally drowned. 

(South Lake Tahoe Police contributed to this report.)

