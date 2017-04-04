South Lake Tahoe Police Find Body of Missing Woman in Truckee Ri - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Find Body of Missing Woman in Truckee River

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has launched an investigation into the death of a Sacramento woman who went missing last week.

Police responded to the Motel 6 on Lake Tahoe Boulevard around 10 p.m. back on April 3rd after it had been reported that 62-year-old Pamela Suwinsky had gone missing.

Suwinsky's long time friend and ex-husband told police she left the Motel between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. on foot. She did take her ID and credit cards but left behind her dog, purse, cell phone, and car. 

On Sunday April 9, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dive team located a deceased female in the Truckee River north of Motel 6.

The body was positively identified as Pamela Suwinsky. The cause of death is still pending and this is an open investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is requested to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at (530) 542-6100.

