Habitual Criminal Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as a habitual criminal.

45 year old Jaffar Richardson was most recently arrested by the Reno Police Department in April of 2016 when he was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine. The District Attorney's Office says that Richardson has a criminal history that spans over 25 years including seven felony convictions for drug trafficking, drug possession, DUI, conspiracy to commit robbery, and firearm charges.

The sentence requires that a minimum of 8 years be served before parole eligibility can begin.