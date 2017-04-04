Two Arrested For Huffing Compressed Air - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Arrested For Huffing Compressed Air

Two teenagers were arrested after "huffing" or inhaling compressed air in a Wal-Mart parking lot. 

Tuesday, April 3rd,  the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were called to the Wal-Mart store on Highway 395 in northern Douglas County for a report of two people acting suspiciously in a car. 

Deputies arrived and found 18 year old Jesus Fausto from Carson City and a 17 year old girl huffing from a can of compressed air. Deputies say both showed symptoms of being under the influence of an inhalant. 

Both suspects were checked by paramedics. Fausto was on probation at the time of the arrest an dis being charged with unlawful use of an inhalant, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. 

