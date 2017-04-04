Two Arrested For Huffing Compressed Air

The Golden Eagle Sports Complex has reopened after several days of closure.More >>
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks releases report saying the officer involved shooting of Mathew Grows was justified.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now 70,546 acres at 35% containment. They estimate to have full containment on Sunday, July 9.More >>
The costs of the major wildfires burning around northern Nevada are adding up.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies two people who died in a crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>
