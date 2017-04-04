Lake Tahoe Woman Sentenced for Insurance Fraud, Mortgage Fraud and Theft

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says there is a wildfire burning near Bordertown. The Green Gulch Fire has burned about five acres.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man has been sentenced in a case of child lewdness that involved a 13-year-old girl over several years.More >>
Our air quality in Reno is taking a hit this week, but not quite as bad you may think. The air quality has been ranging from the good range to unhealthy for sensitive groups the past few days. It could be worse though.More >>
Sparks Police is seeking information on a man suspected of a carjacking on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The San Jose Earthquakes released details of Matheus Silva’s incident at Lake Tahoe, including a full status update.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
