Nevada's Wadden Named Mountain West Athlete of the Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Wadden Named Mountain West Athlete of the Week

Coming off the best heptathlon of her career, senior Nicole Wadden has been named the Mountain West Athlete of the Week.
 
Competing at the Texas Relays, Wadden put up the best heptathlon score of her career with 5,697 points. She is currently ranked fourth in the entire NCAA with the performance, and took fourth out of all collegiate athletes at the meet. Wadden set or tied a personal record in four of the seven events. The top 24 multi athletes in the nation automatically qualify for the NCAA finals, and Wadden has placed herself in good position with a month and a half until conference championships.
 
Tuesday’s honor marks the first of the year for the Wolf Pack and Wadden’s second of her career.

