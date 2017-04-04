Nevada Legislature Hears From Autism Advocates on 'Autism Day' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Legislature Hears From Autism Advocates on 'Autism Day'

Posted: Updated:

April is National Autism Awareness Month and on Tuesday morning, members of the Nevada Legislature heard from autism advocates, service providers, and parents about the challenges they face.

"Across the state there are about 7,000 kids who need these services and we're hoping we can find ways working with the legislature to meet those needs,” said Brian Patchett, CEO of Easterseals Nevada, a service provider for those with disabilities. 

Assembly Bill 304 would change eligibility requirements for those seeking autism-related services.

Parents and advocates told members of the Assembly how important these services are for them to achieve their ultimate goal, which is seeing all people on the autism spectrum gain independence.

"All of those things are funded by Medicaid or private insurance and without such services our kids won't be able to become independent and survive in the world today,” said Janissa Macon, parent and autism advocate. 

One of the ways helping children with autism are schools such as the Newton Learning Center in Reno. They say their individual approach is what contributes to student's success and often times prepare them to assimilate into public school.

"It gives the students an opportunity to really grow and flourish in a safe environment,” said President of Newton Learning Center, Ira Gostin. 

Newton is a non-profit and non-public meaning they rely heavily on donations. They say passing the bill is all about giving parents as many options as possible so they can provide their child with the care that they need.

“[We are] helping them move forward so they can move on with their lives…we need the legislature's support to make that happen.”

No one in opposition attended Tuesday’s meeting, but the committee on Health and Human Services has a meeting this Friday to discuss the proposed bill and will have time for public comment.
 

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Fire Burning Near Bordertown

    Fire Burning Near Bordertown

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:49:35 GMT

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says there is a wildfire burning near Bordertown. The Green Gulch Fire has burned about five acres. 

    More >>

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says there is a wildfire burning near Bordertown. The Green Gulch Fire has burned about five acres. 

    More >>

  • Sparks Man Sentenced for Child Lewdness

    Sparks Man Sentenced for Child Lewdness

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:56:32 GMT

    The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man has been sentenced in a case of child lewdness that involved a 13-year-old girl over several years. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man has been sentenced in a case of child lewdness that involved a 13-year-old girl over several years. 

    More >>

  • Dealing With Smoky Skies

    Dealing With Smoky Skies

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:40:19 GMT

    Our air quality in Reno is taking a hit this week, but not quite as bad you may think.  The air quality has been ranging from the good range to unhealthy for sensitive groups the past few days.  It could be worse though.

    More >>

    Our air quality in Reno is taking a hit this week, but not quite as bad you may think.  The air quality has been ranging from the good range to unhealthy for sensitive groups the past few days.  It could be worse though.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.