Nevada's Most Creative People Find Community at Makerspace

For many of Northern Nevada's most creative people, finding the space and right equipment to practice their abilities can be difficult. There's a non-profit in Sparks that is inviting artisans to explore.

The Bridgewire Makerspace is a fortress for craftsmen like Lee Elliot. Here he can be a jack of all trades. "It's a place for people to create and invent,” Elliot.

From laser cutting equipment to 3-D printing, Bridgewire is allowing the community to use over-sized and otherwise expensive equipment.

“The nice thing about this is that you have a lot of different equipment that you can utilize and you don't have that huge price point.”

Bridgewire recently became a 501 (c)(3) non-profit and is completely funded by member's $50 monthly fee. It is run by volunteers and all the tools were donated.

But how in the world do you use some of the high-tech equipment throughout Bridgewire? They offer classes to help members utilize the equipment correctly and make their ideas come to life.

“We want to give people the opportunity to come in here and learn that sequence all the tools step-by-step,” said Eric Bradford, board of directors and instructor at Bridgewire.

One of the best parts for members is the fostering of community through creativity.

“We're all interested in making different things and it's interesting what can cross pollinate,” said member Roman Hruska.

Bridgewire opens their doors up to the community every Thursday from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at 1055 Industrial Way in Sparks. Click here for more information.