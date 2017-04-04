Cabela's to Host Family Fun on Easter Sunday

Cabela’s will host several family-friendly events on Easter Sunday at stores across the country including the Reno store, from 11:30 am to 4:00pm.

The store is open 11 am to 6 pm that day.

Among the free and family friendly activities are the inflatable archery range, 11:30am to 1:30pm, outside front; fudge decorating in the General Store from 12:00 to 2:00pm; guppy races at the aquarium, 1:00-2:00pm; backyard bass game, 2:00 to 3:00pm outside front; and a self-guided scavenger hunt that takes you throughout the store from 3:00 to 4:00pm with maps available at the Club booth in the main lobby of the store.

For more information, go to www.cabelas.com/reno