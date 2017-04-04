Reno 1868 FC Defender Brenton Griffiths Makes USL Team of the Week

From United Soccer Leagues:

Saint Louis FC forward Christian Volesky has been voted the USL Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2017 season. Volesky recorded a goal and assist, and then played a key role in STLFC’s late winner in a 3-2 victory against Ottawa Fury FC in front of a sellout crowd of 5,566 at Toyota Stadium – Saint Louis on Saturday night.

Volesky received 38 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL market. Three players finished in a tie for second place with 19 percent of the vote.

USL Team of the Week

GK – Kendall McIntosh, Portland Timbers 2: McIntosh recorded 13 saves across two contests, a number of which were highlight-reel material, as T2 visited Swope Park and Seattle.

D – Forrest Lasso, Charleston Battery: Lasso recorded his second goal in as many games, and helped the Battery record their first shutout in a 2-0 win against Charlotte.

D – Brenton Griffiths, Reno 1868 FC: Griffiths scored the first goal in Reno’s history and led the side defensively as it earned its first point in a 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

D – James Musa, Swope Park Rangers: Musa was solid throughout, recording eight clearances and four interceptions, as the Rangers took a 1-0 win against Portland.

M – Michael Nanchoff, Tampa Bay Rowdies – Nanchoff recorded two assists and also hit the crossbar as Tampa Bay defeated Toronto FC II 4-0.

M – Billy Forbes, San Antonio FC – Forbes had a goal and assist as San Antonio took a second consecutive win to start the season by defeating the LA Galaxy II 3-0.

M – George Davis IV, Louisville City FC – Davis had a goal and assist in a strong all-around performance that led Louisville to a victory against Orlando.

M – Chase Minter, Real Monarchs SLC: Minter created two chances and earned the penalty kick that put the Monarchs ahead in a 2-0 victory against Phoenix.

F – Sammy Ochoa, Sacramento Republic FC: Ochoa scored a pair of goals on three shots on goal as Sacramento took a 4-0 victory against Orange County.

F – Christian Volesky, Saint Louis FC: Volesky recorded a goal and assist, and also played a key role in Saint Louis’ late game-winner, in a 3-2 win against Ottawa.

F – Wilson Kneeshaw, Sacramento Republic FC: Kneeshaw had a goal and assist and provided a consistent treat to Orange County’s defense with his speed in a 4-0 win.

Bench: Tyler Miller (SEA), Wal Fall (ROC), Adam Moffat (SAC), Vincent Bezecourt (NY), Djiby Fall (CIN), Romario Williams (CHS), Seyi Adekoya (SEA)

