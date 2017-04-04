Nevada Eyes Expedited Health Care for Immigrant Children - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Eyes Expedited Health Care for Immigrant Children

Posted: Updated:

Lawmakers are pushing for Nevada to join 31 other states in making government-subsidized health care available to immigrant children sooner.
    
A bill heard Monday would abolish a five-year wait period for young immigrants living in the country legally to get insurance coverage tailored to low-income families.
    
Legislative analysts estimate the policy shift could expand health care to roughly 7,500 children over the next year.
    
Supporters say it would make a world of difference for children whose families cannot otherwise afford basic medical services for five years.
    
Analysts say the expanded coverage would cost the state $5.3 million annually.
    
Opponents argue that's too expensive and believe family members living in the country illegally could benefit from their kids' insurance.
    
Naomi Lewis of the Department of Health and Human Services says the insurance in non-transferrable.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.