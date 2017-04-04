President Trump Holds Business Town Hall; Wants to End Common Core

President Donald Trump hosted a town hall meeting on Tuesday at the White House. Dozens of high-profile CEOs discussed America’s business climate and growing the economy.

President Trump said he wants to do away with regulations that have been around in Washington for decade.

But, President Trump also discussed issues like Common Core education. "It's a very rough situation. Common Core I mean we have to bring education more local. We can't be managing education from Washington. When I go to Iowa, when I go out to the different states and I talk, they want to run their school programs locally. And they'll do a much better job. Common Core to me is, we have to end it. We have to bring education local, to me."