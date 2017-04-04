Senate Debate on Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Underway

The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 3,000 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
Nevada officials are moving ahead with efforts to fight the Yucca Mountain project.More >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of a 65-year-old Nevada prison inmate who killed a Reno used car salesman in 1982, just months after killing his girlfriend in the Seattle area.More >>
Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi religious artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled for import, federal prosecutors said.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
