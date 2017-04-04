Georgia Officials Hope to Repair Interstate 85 Bridge by June - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Georgia Officials Hope to Repair Interstate 85 Bridge by June

Posted: Updated:

Georgia transportation officials hope to finish rebuilding a key interstate bridge by mid-June after a large fire caused its collapse last week.
    
Authorities have said the fire was started by a man under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta. The collapse on Thursday forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85 and workers are continuing to remove scorched debris from the area.
    
Georgia Department of Transportation officials said they will offer financial incentives to contractors to meet interim deadlines and have the bridge repair done by June 15.
    
The closed section of I-85 is a key link to some of the city's biggest suburbs. It carries about 400,000 vehicles a day in a city where there are surprisingly few alternative routes for its size.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.