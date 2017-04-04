Investigation Underway After Garage Fire South of Gardnerville

The San Jose Earthquakes released details of Matheus Silva’s incident at Lake Tahoe, including a full status update.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies two people who died in a crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups, like young children and older adults.More >>
Sparks Police is seeking information on a man suspected of a carjacking on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
