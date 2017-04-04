Investigation Underway After Garage Fire South of Gardnerville

The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 3,000 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 3,000 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.More >>
Nevada officials are moving ahead with efforts to fight the Yucca Mountain project.More >>
Nevada officials are moving ahead with efforts to fight the Yucca Mountain project.More >>
Starting this Friday, lane and intersection closures will shift as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project.More >>
Starting this Friday, lane and intersection closures will shift as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project.More >>
U.S. Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub Jr., announced on Thursday that he is resigning from his position.More >>
U.S. Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub Jr., announced on Thursday that he is resigning from his position.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 east at Pyramid Way in Sparks that occurred early Thursday morning.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>