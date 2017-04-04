Investigation Underway After Garage Fire South of Gardnerville

An investigation remains underway after a fire destroyed a 1,700 square foot garage south of Gardnerville early Tuesday morning.

East Fork Fire Protection District crews tell us the two-alarm fire started around 6:00 a.m. on Rocking Horse Road near Sorrel Lane. Authorities say the owners woke up and called in the fire to authorities.

They also tell us the structure’s roof collapsed also destroying a motorhome and tractor that were inside.

Crews say no one was hurt, and the fire appears to be accidental.

Damages are estimated at around $200,000.