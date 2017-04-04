Two Juveniles Arrested in Liquor Store Burglary

Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two juvenile boys for a late night burglary at a liquor store.

The burglary happened just before 11:45 p.m. on Sunday at Cowboys Liquor at 444 East William Street near Roop Street.

Deputies say the two suspects, 13 and 14 years old boys, broke the store’s front window with rocks and then stole four bottles of Fireball Whisky.

Deputies say they stole more than $120 in merchandise, and damage to the store is reported to be more than $400.