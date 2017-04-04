Two Juveniles Arrested in Liquor Store Burglary - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Juveniles Arrested in Liquor Store Burglary

Posted: Updated:

Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two juvenile boys for a late night burglary at a liquor store. 

The burglary happened just before 11:45 p.m. on Sunday at Cowboys Liquor at 444 East William Street near Roop Street.

Deputies say the two suspects, 13 and 14 years old boys, broke the store’s front window with rocks and then stole four bottles of Fireball Whisky.

Deputies say they stole more than $120 in merchandise, and damage to the store is reported to be more than $400. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.