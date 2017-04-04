Federal Appeals Court to Hear Trump Revised Travel Ban in May

A federal appeals court will hear the Trump Administration's appeal of his revised travel ban next month.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the appeal in May.

That same court declined to reinstate President Trump's original travel ban back in February.

President Trump's revised travel ban seeks to bar foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also blocks all refugees from entering the country for 120 days.

But the revised ban excludes any green card holders and those traveling on valid visas.

Despite the changes, two federal judges ruled the revised ban does not appear to be constitutional.