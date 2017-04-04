Nevada Lawmakers Seek Business Data on Costly Prescriptions - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Lawmakers Seek Business Data on Costly Prescriptions

Nevada lawmakers are doubling down on a push for information on why drugmakers are dramatically increasing prescription drug prices.

A bill heard Monday would require pharmaceutical companies that produce particularly expensive drugs to publicly report their profits, sticker prices, discounts for bulk buyers, and costs of research and manufacturing.

The state would consult drugmakers to redact data considered trade secrets.

Pharmaceutical representatives say the information targeted is not representative of drugs' values or the insurance industry's role in driving up prices.

Market experts say that transparency alone will not lead to patients paying less for their prescriptions.

Monday's Assembly Bill 215 does not include price caps or other cost-cutting mechanisms.

A proposal heard last week, Senate Bill 265 seeks similar reports as well as reimbursements specifically regarding insulin, among other things.

