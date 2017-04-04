Investigators Name Suspected Suicide Bomber in St. Petersburg Subway Explosion

Russian investigators have identified a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born man as the suicide bomber in Monday's blast on the St. Petersburg subway.



The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that they believe Akbardzhon Dzhalilov set off a bomb on a train that killed 14 people and wounded dozens. It was unclear if the figure of 14 included the bomber.



The investigators also said that forensic experts found Dzhalilov's DNA on a bag containing a bomb that was found and deactivated at another subway station in St. Petersburg on Monday.



Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to boost anti-terrorism cooperation in the aftermath of the St. Petersburg subway bombing.



The Kremlin on Tuesday published summaries of Putin's phone calls with Merkel and Hollande as well as with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who also called Putin on Tuesday to offer his condolences for the attack that claimed 14 lives and injured dozens.



The Kremlin said Merkel, Hollande and Putin "stressed the need to intensify cooperation in order to counter terrorism which is a common threat for all nations" and agreed to improve intelligence sharing.

And - the foreign ministry of the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan says a Kazakh citizen was among the 14 killed in Monday's blast on the St. Petersburg subway.



The ministry said on its website on Tuesday that relatives have identified the victim's body, and that it will be taken to Kazakhstan for burial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)